How to help the Rees financially
Donations to the Rees Project may be made to the Marshall County Community Foundation, 2680 Miller Drive, Suite 120, or online at www.reesproject.com.
PLYMOUTH – Emilio Lozano and Rafael Luva aren’t afraid of hard work in a claustrophobic space – a space that is also possibly haunted.
The two men, both employees of Plymouth-based TR Concrete Construction Inc., volunteered their time Saturday to help remove concrete debris from the shadow-cloaked basement of the Rees Theater in downtown Plymouth on Saturday.
They were among the 20-25 people who volunteered their time over the weekend to help repurpose the venue, said Brent Martin, of Plymouth.
Martin is on the Rees Project Committee, which is hoping to preserve the movie house and repurpose it into a site that can support a variety of events.
On Saturday, Martin said he was pleased by the amount of work accomplished – and the absence of specters.
“We’re moving a lot quicker than I thought we’d be,” he said shortly before noon as volunteers were about to call it a day. “It went good.”
For Lozano and Luva, the volunteer effort was a prelude to eventual work. Both are planning to do concrete work inside the Rees once all of the debris is removed, according to Oscar De La Torre, manager of TR Concrete Construction, 11133 Shadylane Drive.
De La Torre himself was on site and volunteering Saturday.
If you missed out on your chance to help support a Marshall County landmark over the weekend, there’s still time.
There are still two Saturdays left to help clear debris and make sure the Rees Theater stays a vital part of the area.
The Saturdays are Oct. 12 and Oct. 26. The work is part of completing Phase 3 of the Rees repurposing into a multi-use venue.
“Skilled workers are completing … the replacement of the alley wall which will be followed with an entire new roof before the northern winds blow,” Randy Danielson, co-chair of the Rees Project Committee, previously said. “By year’s end the building will be structurally sound and weather tight. We are no longer miles from reaching our financial goals but we have work to do in order to close a gap that will allow the completion and Phase 4 to begin in early 2020.”
Each Saturday, work will start at 8 a.m. with coffee, juice and donuts and continue to noon and possibly longer, he said. Part of the reason for the seeking the volunteers during October is because the autumn temperatures make the construction work a bit more tolerable inside the former movie palace. This year’s effort is somewhat of a repeat of the volunteer push last October.
Organizers are asking that volunteers bring five-gallon buckets, gloves and protective eyewear. Masks will be provided, Danielson said.
Organizers ask volunteers to pre-register by messaging the Rees Theater’s Facebook page, emailing reestheatre@gmail.com or calling 574-286-2391.
All volunteers must sign a liability-release form. The Saturday events are open to volunteers 16 and older, but minors must have a parent’s or guardian’s signature on the release document.
Danielson previously said volunteers might see a “friendly” ghost during the weekend work.
Allegedly, no ghosts were spotted last Saturday – but that is certainly no guarantee this Saturday.