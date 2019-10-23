KNOX – A Starke County judge has rejected a plea agreement – yet again – for a Knox man accused of molesting a teen girl.
After rejecting a plea agreement in June, Starke Circuit Court Judge Kim Hall once again rejected a plea agreement for Dallas J. Sheets, 20, earlier this month.
Sheets is now scheduled to stand trial beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The Starke County Prosecutor’s Office charged Sheets with child molestation, as well as misdemeanor counts of false informing and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, in late February.
The original plea agreement filed in June called for Sheets to be sentenced to 12 years. The terms of the latest proposed plea agreement weren’t available. As well, it wasn’t immediately clear why Hall rejected either agreement.
According to court records:
Knox officers were called to a city home shortly before 3:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, after a resident reported that her 13-year-old daughter was missing from the home. Officers took a runaway juvenile report and unsuccessfully looked for the teen.
The Knox High School resource officer told Knox Det. Eric Vanderheof later that day that the teen had three different social media accounts.
From the girl’s Facebook account, Vanderheof was able determine she and Sheets were in a relationship. Sheets told officers he hadn’t seen the girl since late the previous evening, however.
The girl’s parents said she liked going to Henry F. Schricker Public Library and could be there. When officers spoke to library personnel they said the girl and Sheets had visited the library not long after it opened that day and stayed for a short time.
Officers tried unsuccessfully to use GPS tracking from the girl’s cell phone to find her. Eventually, Sheets’ relatives told officers he had returned home. Library staff contacted officers to say the girl had returned.
During questioning, Sheets claimed he was in a relationship with the teen. While placing him under arrest, Sheets told Vanderheof “this is (expletive) up; she said she was 17 …”
The teen girl was taken to Starke Hospital where a sexual assault exam was performed. The girl told investigators she had sex with Sheets in his room at his home earlier that day.
The most serious charge against Sheets is the child molest count, which is a Level 3 felony punishable by three to 16 years if convicted.
Knox-based attorney Richard Ballard is Sheets’ public defender. Sheets remained in the Starke County Jail on $100,000 bond late Monday.