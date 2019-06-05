PLYMOUTH – Prosecutors have formally charged an Ohio woman who allegedly caused a ruckus at Walmart last week.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Crystal A. Gargasz, 40, of Lorain, Ohio, with possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.
She was expected to make an initial appearance in Marshall Superior Court I on Tuesday.
