PLYMOUTH – The Dr. Susan Bardwell Aquatics Center remains on schedule to open for the 2019-2020 Plymouth Community School Corp. school year, officials said Tuesday.
Jerry Chavez, president and CEO of the Marshall County Economic Development Corp., told the Plymouth Redevelopment Commission at its Tuesday meeting that the aquatics center is progressing on time.
Chevez said the aquatics center is on track to be finished in mid-August as planned.
Chavez showed the commission a series of photos, pointing out the entrance canopy and the scale of the building’s mezzanine.
“It’s grand,” he said of the canopy. “It’s huge and it’s iconic in making that aquatics center stand out.”
Read more about this in Wednesday's edition of the Pilot News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe to the print or e-edition.