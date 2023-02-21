On Monday, February 20, 2023, Marshall County Central Dispatch received a call regarding a two vehicle collision involving a semi tractor trailer and a pickup truck on US 30 at 9A Road. Marshall County Officers responded to the scene and determined that the 2015 Freightliner became disabled in the driving lanes of US 30. The Semi was unable to get the vehicle moved prior to the collision that occurred with the 2019 Ram Truck. The driver, Asia Jones, of Georgia and passenger, Furquan Hakeem, of Georgia, from the semi were transported to Plymouth Hospital for complaints of pain. The driver of the pickup truck, Marshawn Winston of Illinois, complained of no injuries at the scene. Marshall County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Plymouth Fire Department and EMS as well as Reichert &Knepp Towing.

Tags

Recommended for you