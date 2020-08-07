INDIANA — Attorney General Curtis Hill announced today that nearly 180 pounds of prescription medication were collected at Prescription Drug Take-Backs the office has hosted over the last three weeks.
The attorney general hosted a take-back in Terre Haute on July 17, Lawrenceburg on July 28 and Greenfield on Aug. 3. Dozens of Hoosiers dropped off unwanted or unused medications at these events. About 100 pounds of prescription drugs were dropped off at the Greenfield event, while about 40 pounds were dropped off at both the Terre Haute and Lawrenceburg events.
“We are thankful that dozens of people in the Terre Haute, Lawrenceburg and Greenfield communities took time to drop off medications they no longer wanted or needed so that they could be properly discarded,” Attorney General Hill said. “Improperly disposing of these drugs – or keeping them in your home for longer than they are needed – can lead to negative consequences. Everyone benefits from the responsible decisions these Hoosiers have made.”
Attorney General Hill extends his gratitude to the following for their assistance with these take-backs: the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office; the Terre Haute Police Department; the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office; the Greenfield Police Department; Western Indiana Recovery Services; Ivy Tech Community College; and Kroger.
Keeping prescription medication in your home for a prolonged period of time can put you and your family at risk. That is why it is very important to safely store prescription drugs and properly dispose of them when they are no longer needed or wanted. You should NOT flush prescription medication down a toilet unless the label or a doctor instructs you to do so, as this could contaminate your local water source.
The attorney general has hosted Prescription Drug Take-Backs in partnership with local law enforcement agencies since the spring of 2018. At these events, we encourage Hoosiers to drop off unwanted or unused prescription medications. The drugs we collect are then given to local law enforcement officials and incinerated.
For more information about the safe disposal and storage of prescription medication, visit bitterpill.in.gov. Please continue to monitor our emails, as well as our social media, for information on future Prescription Drug Take-Backs.
For more information about Prescription Drug Take-Backs, please contact Jordan Hoffman at Jordan.Hoffman@atg.in.gov.