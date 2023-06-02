On Thursday, June 1st, 2023 at approximately 7:47 p.m., Marshall County Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Ule Trail in Walkerton for reported of a female trespassing on private property that had previously been served no trespass order. Officer Wozniak arrived in the area and located the accused, Lisa M. Odonnell. She was taken into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail.
Odonnell arrested for trespassing after being served no trespass order
