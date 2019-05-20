STARKE COUNTY — The Stellar Communities Program is going big.
The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced this morning that it is making a change to the program, effective this year, to select one designee as opposed to the previous two.
The Jay! Region, which includes Jay County and each of its municipalities, is one of four finalists for the designation this year.
OCRA said the change is to support its “continued goal to create the greatest transformational impact.” To that end, the bulk of the resources, including grant funding and tax credits, that were previously to be distributed to two regions will instead be focused on one.
The other finalists will be eligible to receive a portion of $1 million to be used toward redevelopment plans.
“We continue to look for ways to enhance and improve our programming,” said Jodi Golden, executive director of OCRA. “This change allow us to create a greater impact within the designated region while still helping move the other finalist regions’ plans forward.”
Joining Jay! on the list of finalists this year are Constellation of Starke (Hamlet, Knox, North Judson and Starke County), Marshall County Crossroads (Argos, Bourbon, Bremen, Culver, Plymouth and Marshall County) and Safe and Welcome (Knightstown, New Castle and Henry County).
Finalists will make their presentations to state officials in early November. The announcement of the winner is scheduled for Dec. 5, with a reception in Indianapolis to follow on Dec. 11.
Dunkirk was one of three finalists for the designation in 2015, but the honor went to North Liberty. Portland was one of 12 municipalities in 2011, the program’s inaugural year.