STATEHOUSE — Senate District 8 was recently awarded funds to help communities continue to address the impact of COVID-19, said State Sen. Mike Bohacek (R-Michiana Shores).
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) announced an additional 80 Hoosier communities will receive more than $18.6 million in federal grant funding to support mental health services, child care services, public Wi-Fi locations, food bank/pantry services, and grants and loans for small businesses to retain employees through the third phase of the COVID-19 Response Program. Lt. Gov. Crouch previously announced 112 grants to 62 communities in phases one and two of the COVID-19 Response Program, which totaled more than $20.9 million in funding.
In Senate District 8, Starke County was awarded $250,000 to provide grants for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to assist them in retaining jobs and keeping their businesses open. Starke County will also distribute food boxes to families.
"Starke County is full of go-getters and determined workers," Bohacek said. "Although set back by the pandemic, our local businesses continue to work hard and will benefit greatly from this grant."
For further information on the program, visit www.in.gov/ocra/3010.htm.