On Wednesday, July 5th, 2023 at approximately 12:10 p.m. the Marshall County Dispatch Center received a call in reference to a male subject that was allegedly cut by his girlfriend, Amanda O'Donnell, during an argument at a residence near Lake of the Woods in Bremen.
O’Donnell arrested for Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon
Content Provided
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
