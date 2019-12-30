PLYMOUTH – A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 11 p.m. Monday and goes through 7 p.m. Tuesday for St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaPorte counties.
The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana is predicting 2-3 inches of snow for those counties.
“Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities,” the weather service said. “The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute on Tuesday, and could possibly impact the evening commute as well.”
Meanwhile, the NWS is calling for wind gusts to exceed 35 mph and possibly reach 40 p.m. through tonight for Marshall, Starke, Pulaski, Kosciusko and Fulton counties.
The weather service is calling for 1-2 inches of snow for those counties, which could create slick spots on roads.