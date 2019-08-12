PLYMOUTH – The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana said Monday afternoon that one and a half inches of rainfall are possible through much of the northern part of the state tonight.
The weather service said thunderstorms are predicted.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: August 12, 2019 @ 10:05 pm
