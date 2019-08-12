PLYMOUTH – The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana said Monday afternoon that one and a half inches of rainfall are possible through much of the northern part of the state tonight.

The weather service said thunderstorms are predicted.

Support and preserve local journalism. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff Writer smcgrath@thepilotnews.com 574-936-3101 ext. 109

Recommended for you