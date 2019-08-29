PLYMOUTH -- Strong to severe storms are possible this evening, according to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.
Damaging winds will be the main threat along with heavy rain, the NWS predicts.
Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 29, 2019 @ 9:00 am
