PLYMOUTH – As expected, the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana is calling for widespread snow to move into the Marshall and Starke counties area today and Tuesday.
According to the NWS, heavy lake effect snow drops beginning tonight through Tuesday night.
It’s the first significant snowfall of the season, so take care when driving.
A winter weather advisory is effect through 7 p.m. EST and 6 p.m. CST, according to the NWS.
The weather service is calling for 6-8 inches of snowfall through Tuesday evening for northern Marshall County and all of St. Joseph County.
The NWS is forecasting 3-6 inches of snow for the remainder of Marshall County and most of Starke County.
The high temperature is only expected to be 30 degrees Monday with a low of 17.
It will be even colder Tuesday, according to the weather service. Tuesday’s high is only forecasted to be 22 degrees with a low of 8.
High temperatures don’t go above freezing until Thursday, when the NWS is calling for a high of 35 degrees.