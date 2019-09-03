There is a slight risk for severe weather this evening and early tonight, according to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.
The main threats could be damaging winds, large hail and frequent lightning, the NWS said.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: September 3, 2019 @ 5:05 pm
