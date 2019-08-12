PLYMOUTH – Severe weather is possible in southern Marshall and Starke counties Monday, especially during evening and night, according to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.
“Unfortunately there is still a high degree of uncertainty with exactly where this system will track and where the best chances for severe weather and heavy rain will develop,” weather service meteorologists said.
The best chance for severe weather, according to the NWS, will be near or south of U.S. 30, but with heavy rain possible north of the highway.
The weather service said there could be damaging winds, torrential rain and “localized flooding” possible.
There is also the chance for isolated tornadoes Monday night, according to the NWS.
The weather service said Sunday evening the forecast was subject to change over the next 24 or 36 hours.
While showers and thunderstorms are possible before 8 p.m., the NWS predicts, rain and storms are likely in the evening.
The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with as much as 1-2 inches of rain possible, according to the weather service. Isolated storms are likely through about 8 a.m. Tuesday.