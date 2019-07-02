AREA – Summer is here and it’s hot. It doesn’t seem to be letting up either. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the high 80’s for most of the week. Today, July 2 a heat advisory has been issued and remains in effect until tonight at 7 p.m.
A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, neighbors, pets, and other animals.
The Starke County EMS issued a Facebook post alerting the public about the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:
- Headache
- Dizzy or fainting
- Heavy sweating
- Cold, pale and clammy skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Fast, weak pulse
- Weakness or muscle cramps
- Excessive thirst
What to do in case of heat exhaustion:
- Hydrate with water or sports drinks. No alcohol.
- Move to a cooler, air-conditioned place.
- Lie down.
- If fully conscious, sip water.
- Take a cool shower or use cold compresses.
- If vomiting continues, seek medical attention.
- Act quickly. Untreated heat exhaustion can progress to heat stroke.
- Remove tight fitting clothing or extra layers.
Symptoms of Heat Stroke:
- Headache
- Confusion or delirium
- May lose consciousness
- No sweating/dry skin
- Hot, red skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Rapid heart rate
- Body temperature above 104 degrees
What to do if you have heat stroke:
- Call 911. This is a medical emergency.
- Move the person to a cooler place.
- Use cold compresses to reduce body temperatures.
- Do not give fluids.
Follow the Starke County EMS and Starke County Emergency Management Facebook pages to stay informed.