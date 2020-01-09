PLYMOUTH – A National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a flood watch for almost all of Northern Indiana, beginning later Thursday and going through Saturday evening.
The weather service is predicting 3-5 inches of rain to fall between this evening and 7 p.m. (EST) Saturday.
Included in the watch are Marshall, Starke, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Kosciusko, Fulton and Pulaski counties.
The watch also includes much of southwest Michigan.
“Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall will develop Friday evening and continue into Saturday evening,” the NWS said. “Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely across the watch area with locally higher amounts possible.”
The weather service said flooding in low-lying areas as well as small streams and creeks is “most likely.”
The NWS also predicted that “significant” river flooding is considered likely over the weekend and into next week.
According to the NWS, a flood watch means there is the potential for flooding based on its forecast.
The weather service is advising residents to be aware and monitor weather forecasts, especially for those living in flood-prone areas.