PLYMOUTH -- The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana is calling for a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning and in the afternoon.
An isolated strong thunderstorm is possible, according to the NWS.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 29, 2019 @ 6:29 am
