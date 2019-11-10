PLYMOUTH – Marshall and Starke counties are under a winter weather advisory through this evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The winter weather advisory is through 7 p.m. EST and 6 p.m. CST.
The weather service is calling for 6-8 inches of snowfall through Tuesday evening for northern Marshall County and all of St. Joseph County.
The NWS is forecasting 3-6 inches of snow for the remainder of Marshall County and most of Starke County.
The high temperature is only expected to be 30 degrees Monday with a low of 17.
It will be even colder Tuesday, according to the weather service. Tuesday’s high is only forecast to be 22 degrees with a low of 8.
High temperatures don’t go above freezing until Thursday, when the NWS is calling for a high of 35 degrees.