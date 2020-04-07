AREA — Earlier this year, the Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services and the Bureau of Developmental Disabilities Services submitted renewals for the Family Support and Community Integration and Habilitation Waivers to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for approval. It was anticipated that these renewals would have had an effective date of April 17.
Due to the activities and circumstances that have evolved due to the COVID-19 pandemic the DDRS and BDDS have requested and received approval for an extension of the current FSW and CIH Waiver through July 16. This extension will allow for us to focus on the immediate issues related to COVID-19, as well as to minimize confusion between Appendix K amendments and the waiver renewals.
When the current public health emergency has ended, we will work with CMS to finalize and approve the pending waiver renewals. Once it is determined that we are able to move forward, we will announce the new anticipated effective date for the renewals.
The DDRS is a program of the Indiana Family & Social Services Administration. If you have questions about DDRS programs and services, visit us online at www.DDRS.In.gov.