PLYMOUTH -- Last week we welcomed in six healthy Kunekune piglets in the basement of our round barn (the last true round barn in Marshall County).
We are one of only 10 register Kunekune (pronounced coon-ee coon-ee) breeders in the state of Indiana.
We have two sister sows, Sadie and Eleanor, a handsome boar, Bernie, and three 9-month-old piglets from Sadies first litter.
We couldn’t be more pleased to have them on the farm with us!
Kunekune pigs were almost totally extinct, until two wildlife park owners in New Zealand made it their mission to collect all eighteen that were left in the 1970’s, to protect and breed the population to a more stable number.
These pigs are simply lovely for a small homestead.
Their snouts are shorter, so they are less likely to root, can survive solely on grazing in the warmer months & have the temperament of your favorite dog.
All our animals receive lots of visitors so it’s important to us that they are comfortable with that much human interaction and that it is safe for all our visitors.
John and I run the Luna Hill Wild School here, a year-round Nature/ Farm School, and the kids sure were excited to find out Sadie had finally had her piglets when they showed up for school!
We have 15 children here on Wednesdays, so we took the kids in two separate groups to help keep the noise down for Sadie.
I fed hungry Sadie, sat with the piglets, and retold the story, in a whisper, of how John and I came down to find her just delivering her placenta as we entered.
The kids asked questions about the piglets’ umbilical cords that were still attached, about nursing, about when they would be able to hold them, and Amelia, of South Bend, asked the most important question to her, very seriously, ‘Can I have pigs in the city?’
For those of you who saw our Giant Puffball Mushrooms-you might have been wondering-what the heck would we do with all those?
The easiest way to enjoy this edible mushroom is to slice, batter, salt, pepper, & fry-and we did that with some, but we also tried something new...puffball French Toast!
We headed out to our food forest to Mushroom hunt for the Luna Hill Wild School last week and came back with two more giant puffs! So we got creative & let the kids help.
We ended up putting out the French Toast on the picnic table, with our homemade Black Walnut Syrup to dip them in, and it was gone faster than I could snap a picture!
As far as a recipe goes, I would say make it just like you were doing good ol’ french toast with bread, but use your Puffballs, cut into strips about two inches thick.
Happy Foraging, Friends!