The closure of North Michigan Street at its intersection with Hoham Drive originally planned for this week has been delayed. It’s anticipated that the street closure will now occur on the week of September 25th. Exact details of the rescheduled closure will be shared as soon as they are known.
breaking
North Michigan Street Closure Delayed
James Master
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- North Michigan Street Closure Delayed
- Plymouth BZA meeting approves five variances
- CMA handles Rockies this time
- Lamberson arrested on Probation Violation
- Marshall County Parks and Recreation Board approves making all parks smoke-free
- Granados-Mendoza arrested following report of public disturbance
- Bourbon Police stop unsafe semi on US 30 and Cedar Road
- Bangoon cited for speeding by the Bourbon Police Department on US 30
Most Popular
Articles
- Aging barn saved through restoration in Argos
- Three arrested following suspicious persons report at Country Charm Laundromat
- Myers arrested after traffic stop
- Manns arrested on multiple charges
- Girard and Jackson-Boys arrested following traffic stop
- Cummins arrested for multiple charges
- Binion arrested for multiple charges
- Clark arrested following vehicle crash, multiple charges
- Bourbon Police stop unsafe semi on US 30 and Cedar Road
- Granados-Mendoza arrested following report of public disturbance
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.