PLYMOUTH – A North Judson woman will serve about six years behind bars after she pleaded guilty in mid-June to dealing methamphetamine in Marshall County.
Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced Mercedes Ann Stone, 24, to five years and 11 months as part of a plea agreement with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office.
The dealing charge is a Level 4 felony punishable by two to 12 years. The average sentence is six years.
As part of Stone’s plea agreement, charges of unlawful possession of a syringe and failure to use a seatbelt were dismissed.
According to court documents:
A Starke County sheriff’s detective told officers with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team that they learned through a confidential informant that Stone had an 8-ball, or 3.5 grams of meth, for sale for $175.
Stone told the informant that she was staying at a Plymouth motel and would have another person, Matthew Blount, 32, of North Judson, make the sale at a nearby gas station. The sale happened in mid-April, 2018, and Stone was charged that June.
The prosecutor’s office charged Blount in May and June in three separate cases with two counts of dealing meth as a Level 3 felony, as well as possession of a narcotic and possession of marijuana.
His cases are not yet resolved. In his most serious cases – the dealing meth counts – status conferences are scheduled for July. A Level 3 felony is punishable by three to 16 years if convicted.
