PLYMOUTH – A North Judson man was sentenced to a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty recently to dealing drugs in Marshall County last year.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Matthew Blount, 32, in June 2018 with dealing a narcotic drug in May 2018 and dealing meth in April 2018.
Blount pleaded guilty in July as part of an agreement with the prosecutor’s office.
Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced Blount last week to 10 years in prison in each case. He ordered the sentences to be served at the same time.
According to court documents:
Blount sold 3.9 grams of meth to a member of the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team in mid-April 2018.
Blount sold 1.4 grams of heroin to a confidential informant working with UNIT in early May 2018.
In the April 2018 case, a Starke County sheriff’s detective told officers with UNIT that they learned through a confidential informant that Mercedes Stone, 24, also of North Judson, had an 8-ball, or about 3.5 grams of meth, for sale for $175, according to court documents.
Stone told the informant that she was staying at a Plymouth motel and would have Blount make the sale at a nearby gas station.
Bowen sentenced Stone to five years and 11 months with the Indiana Department of Correction after she pleaded guilty in mid-June to dealing methamphetamine.
The dealing charge against Stone was a Level 4 felony punishable by two to 12 years. The average sentence is six years.
Stone is currently serving her sentence at the Rockville Correctional Facility. Her earliest possible release is in May 2023, according to the IDOC.
Blount hasn’t yet been assigned to a prison. His earliest possible release is in November 2025.