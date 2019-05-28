INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs has awarded eight communities with planning grants.
“These grants will allow communities to make significant improvements to the quality of life for their residents,” Crouch said. “These small steps on things such as infrastructure and water utilities make a huge difference for these communities.”
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant assists local units of government with various community projects, which include infrastructure improvements, downtown revitalization, public facilities improvements and economic development.
“Planning grants are invaluable tools that can help rural communities shape their vision for community and economic development,” said Jodi Golden, Executive Director of OCRA. “I applaud the foresight by the community’s leaders and residents on taking the time to plan for these significant investments within their communities.”
Below are the communities who have been awarded planning grants.
The City of Attica received a $35,000 water utility grant to create a professional, long-term water plan that will detail a 20-year roadmap of needed investment.
The City of Cambridge City was awarded $40,000 towards a comprehensive plan to determine which economic and community activities will be beneficial to existing and future residents.
The Town of Hamlet received a $39,600 comprehensive planning grant to define goals and objectives to lead the town's development for the next ten years, to include the Stellar Communities process.
The Town of North Judson was awarded $39,600 towards a comprehensive plan to design projects and priorities for the next five to eight years to include municipal buildings, quality of life improvements and economic opportunities.
The City of Cannelton received a $20,000 public facilities feasibility grant to determine the most practical option for the future use of the old Cannelton Gym.
The Town of Elizabethtown was awarded a $35,000 wastewater utility grant to assess the wastewater system, which includes the wastewater treatment plant and collection system.
Putnam County received a $45,000 water/wastewater grant to create a 20-year roadmap of projects to pursue and design preliminary engineering, recommendations and alternatives.
The Town of Veedersburg is awarded a $35,000 stormwater utility grant to identify solutions and prioritize storm water projects to ensure the town can provide safe, affordable and reliable storm water services to its customers.
Applications are accepted on a monthly rolling basis. For more information, visit www.in.gov/ocra/2371.htm.