In winter, the lack of blue skies and sunshine triggers seasonal depression, known in the mental health world as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Add other symptoms of depression, like loneliness, a lack of independence or purpose, fearing the future and the unknown, and existence can go from difficult to barely tolerable very quickly. This is a struggle that people of all ages face
Although many struggle with SAD, it can be particularly difficult for the elderly, who have to combat increased solitude and loneliness since the pandemic began. This has led to increased health risks physically, cognitively, and emotionally. Yet, depression—whether in the old or young— can often be mitigated with some good old-fashioned neighborliness. Not only is it beneficial for everyone involved to reach out to an elderly friend, neighbor, or relative, it can be argued that helping others falls under the category of “noblesse oblige,” an old French term that was coined for the purpose of reminding people that those who have abilities and assets are obligated to look out for others who don’t with honor, kindness, and generosity.
According to Janis Holiday from the Marshall County Council on Aging, the best way to reach out to an elderly neighbor or relative is by just being there and devoting time to show you care. Don’t forget the simple power of just spending time sitting in their living room talking. This is something that anyone can do, even a child on the way home from school, so long as he or she has parental permission.
In any case, be observant and don’t be afraid to get creative. Drop off a Valentine’s Day card, put together a puzzle or take a deck of cards. Ask them about their childhood or request that they teach you a skill. “Spending a little time with them will enable the relative/visitor to see if more assistance is needed or a quick visit may be all they need from time to time,” Holiday explained.
For more information on the Council on Aging, go to marshallcountycouncilonaging.org or call 574-936-9904