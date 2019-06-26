PLYMOUTH – At a public hearing Monday, no one spoke against the City of Plymouth’s plan to seek federal grant dollars for the Rees Theater’s renovation.
The public hearing was held during the common council’s regular meeting.
Plymouth officials previously said in a news release that the city, on behalf of the Rees, intends to apply to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for a $500,000 grant.
City officials previously said a second public hearing was needed as part of the federal grant application process.
The grant is from the state’s Community Development Block Grant Public Facilities Program, which is federally funded.
The funds from the $500,000 will be used to complete the interior renovation of the theater, which is the project’s final phase.
An estimated $1.4 million in non-grant funding will be spent on the Rees project.
That money is coming from cash already on hand, a capital campaign as well as donations, according to officials.