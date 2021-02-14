In honor of President's Day, the Pilot News will not be publishing a Monday, Feb. 15 edition. The office in downtown Plymouth is still open during regular business hours. Contact us at 574-936-3101.
No newspaper on President's Day
Dana Draper
Managing Editor
