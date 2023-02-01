 Merrillville, Ind. — In recognition of National Energy Assistance Day on Wednesday, February 1, Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) is raising awareness about the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and other financial support to help customers with their utility bills. Approximately $4.5 billion in LIHEAP funding was released nationally in November 2022. Of that amount, more than $94 million was allocated for eligible Indiana residents. Customers experiencing financial difficulty paying their energy bill are encouraged to find out if they qualify for LIHEAP and explore other assistance options available to meet their individual needs. 

