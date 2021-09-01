Annual program funds local safety education and training projects in Northern Indiana
MERRILLVILLE — Eighteen organizations will receive grants from NIPSCO to help fund their safety education and training projects throughout Northern Indiana. This year, NIPSCO has granted a total
of $63,000. Over the past four years since this grant program was initiated, a total of 62 projects were funded, totaling $213,000 in grant donations that positively impact safety education and programming within the NIPSCO’s service territory.
This year’s recipients include:
American Red Cross - Northeast Chapter, Disaster Preparedness & Relief, serving Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley Counties in NIPSCO service area.
American Red Cross - Northwest Chapter, Disaster Preparedness & Relief, serving Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Starke, Jasper, Newton, Pulaski, Fulton, White, Cass, Carroll, Benton, and Warren Counties in NIPSCO service area
District 1 Fire Training Council, Ben's Blue Bags Autism Awareness Training
Dunebrook, Inc., Safe, Smarter Teens Safety Education
Elkhart County Safe Kids, Child Passenger Safety Consultation Program
Griffith Police Department, Too Good for Drugs Graduation
Hammond Fire Department, 2021 Fire Safety Community Outreach Program Hobart Fire Department, Fire Safety Education
Huntington Township Fire Department, Natural Gas Safety Preparedness
La Porte County Sheriff's Office, Unmanned Aerial Systems Program
MSD of Boone Twp. School Corporation, CPR/Stop the Bleed Training Program Pines Fire Department, Safety Monitoring Program
Porter Volunteer Firefighters Inc., Lifesaving AEDs
Purdue University Northwest, PNW CERT Program
Rensselaer Fire Department, Emergency Training Center Materials
Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department, Firefighter Safety Preparedness
Tri-Town Safety Village, Keeping the Children Safe Program Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Safety Awareness
"At NIPSCO, our primary focus is to safely deliver reliable energy services to our customers, and we have a relentless focus on keeping our customers, communities and employees safe in everything we do,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO President. “We always look to add layers of protection wherever possible, and programs like these are exactly the kind we want to support in their pursuit of enhanced public safety.”
Information on the annual NIPSCO public safety grant opportunity is shared with communities throughout the company’s 32-county service area. A selection committee comprised of several
NIPSCO departments reviews applications against a set of criteria and chooses grant recipients each year. NIPSCO’sgoalistosupportimportantsafetyinitiativesaswellasconsidergeographicalareas so as many communities as possible are assisted.
“NIPSCO’s fourth year offering this program led to many outstanding applications received, and we are impressed with how organizations are prioritizing safety and educational projects during these
challenging times caused by the pandemic,” said Karen McLean, NIPSCO public affairs and economic development manager. “Public safety education and training are very important to us at NIPSCO, and we are excited to assist these organizations in their missions.”
For more information visit NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.
About NIPSCO:
Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with headquarters in Merrillville, Indiana, has proudly served the energy needs of northern Indiana for more than 100 years. As Indiana’s largest natural gas distribution company and the second-largest electric distribution company, NIPSCO serves approximately 820,000 natural gas and 470,000 electric customers across 32 counties. NIPSCO is part of NiSource’s (NYSE: NI) six regulated utility companies. NiSource is one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.7 million natural gas and electric customers through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More information about NIPSCO and NiSource is available at NIPSCO.com and NiSource.com.