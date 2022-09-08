Over 200 volunteers dress up every year to “scare because they care” at the Niles Scream Park. The park opens Friday, September 9. Hours of operation for this season are Friday and Saturday through Saturday, September 24th from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 the park will be open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The park will then be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Sunday October 30th. Friday and Saturday the park will open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and open every Sunday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The final weekend of operation will conclude with a “Black Out” event on Friday, November 4 and Saturday November 5 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Since 1996 more than $2.2 million has been donated to local and national non-profit organizations and to the Niles Scream Park funded scholarship fund. Donations in 2021 to 57 organizations totaled $125,117.60. Pricing is available online. Go to haunted.org to find out more. The park is located 855 Mayflower Road, Niles, Michigan. Call 269-445-3871 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST during the week or email NilesHauntedHouse@frontier.com. Read more about the attractions in the Friday edition of the Pilot News.
Niles Scream Park opens Friday
- Jamie Fleury
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
