On Wednesday June 14, 2023, Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bryant conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lincolnway and Jefferson Street. The driver of the vehicle, 38 year old Johnathan Nifong, was found to have a suspended driver's license and was operating a vehicle with a false and fictitious registration. Officers also located suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the vehicle. Nifong was subsequently arrested and taken to the Marshall County Jail.
Nifong arrested on multiple charges
