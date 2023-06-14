On Wednesday June 14, 2023, Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bryant conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lincolnway and Jefferson Street. The driver of the vehicle, 38 year old Johnathan Nifong, was found to have a suspended driver's license and was operating a vehicle with a false and fictitious registration. Officers also located suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the vehicle. Nifong was subsequently arrested and taken to the Marshall County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you