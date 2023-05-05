Nicholas “Nick” Laffoon has been promoted to Detective 1st Sergeant at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD). He formerly served as a Detective Sergeant. He has served the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department for 23 years; including service on the Lake Patrol under former Sheriff Tom Chamberlin.
Nicholas “Nick” Laffoon promoted to Detective 1st Sergeant at Marshall County Sheriff’s Department
