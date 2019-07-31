INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced the specific times and locations of the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission input sessions.
The governor announced the dates of the input sessionsearlier this month as part of his effort to make teacher pay competitive with surrounding states, the governor’s office said in a news release.
The commission and advisory council, which includes education and business leaders, have been tasked with providing recommendations for how to achieve competitive compensation for teachers. The commission will deliver the recommendations to the governor and the General Assembly prior to the 2021 legislative session.
During the input sessions, members of the commission and advisory council will seek ideas and solutions, and listen to issues and concerns.
Monday, August 19 at 7 p.m. ET
Ivy Tech Culinary and Conference Center
Second Floor Ballroom
2820 N. Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Saturday, August 24 at 10 a.m. CT
Central High School
Auditorium
5400 1st Ave.
Evansville, IN 47710
Tuesday, August 27 at 7 p.m. ET
Concord Jr. High
Cafeteria
59397 Co. Rd. 11
Elkhart, IN 46517
Community members are also encouraged to share input online at in.gov/gov.
Governor Holcomb announced the creation of the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission during his 2019 State of the State address.
Volunteer citizen members of the commission and advisory council include:
· Commission Chairman Michael L. Smith (Indianapolis), former chairman, president and CEO of Mayflower Group and former executive vice president and CFO of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
· Melissa Ambre (Noblesville), director of the Office of School Finance for the Indiana Department of Education
· Jená Bellezza (Gary), COO of Indiana Parenting Institute
· Tom Easterday (Zionsville), former senior executive vice president, secretary & chief legal officer for Subaru of Indiana Automotive
· Rebecca Gardenour (New Albany), member of the New Albany-Floyd County Board of School Trustees and member of the Indiana School Boards Association
· Marianne Glick (Indianapolis), chair of the Eugene & Marilyn Glick Family Foundation and board member of the Gene B. Glick Company
· Emily Holt (Arcadia), math teacher at Westfield High School
· Dan Holub (Indianapolis), executive director of the Indiana State Teachers Association
· Katie Jenner (Madison), senior education advisor to Gov. Holcomb
· Bob Jones (Evansville), chairman and CEO of Old National Bancorp
· Nancy Jordan (Fort Wayne), senior vice president of Lincoln Financial Group
· Lee Ann Kwiatkowski (Greenwood), director of public education and CEO of Muncie Community Schools
· Denise Seger (Granger), chief human resource officer for Concord Community Schools in Elkhart
· David Smith (Evansville), superintendent of Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation