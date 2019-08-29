BOURBON -- Triton School Corporation is extremely excited for the new teachers that will be joining our team and family this school year.
New Teacher Induction went great yesterday and this group of passionate individuals are ready to invest in Triton School Corporation Scholars.
We will soon be doing a highlight on each of the new teachers but wanted to give you a sneak peak at these difference makers ready to bless our school and community.
From left are Kandace Haines (Jr/SrSpanish), Emily Thomas (Jr/Sr Art), Grace Smith (Elem Spec Ed), Elizabeth Erne (4th grade), Creigh Graham (1st Grade), Dakota Cook (Ag/FFA) Andrew Bass (Jr/Sr High Science), Zachary Whittaker (Jr/Sr High Criminal Justice, PE), Zach Shafer (Jr/Sr High Computer Science) and Josh Higgins who is not pictured (Jr/Sr High Social Studies).
Be sure to welcome this energetic and passionate group to Triton School Corporation!
Trojan PRIDE, The Trojan Way!!!