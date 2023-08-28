James Poblete, the new owner of the Bear’s Den, is working on restoring and updating the bar and grill. Poblete took over the bar in May and has a lot of plans for the future.
New owner James Poblete working on updating the Bear’s Den in Argos
- Gavin Greer
