Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month coincides with rising temperatures this May as thousands of Hoosier motorcyclists shake off their winter blues and cruise. The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) partners with Indiana motorcycle groups to remind all motorists to “Share the Road”.
ICJI and Indiana University Public Policy Institute published new statistics in their 2018 Motorcycle Crash Fact Sheet at www.in.gov/cji/files/Crash_Facts_Motorcycles2018.pdf.
Motorcycles are involved in less than 2 percent of crashes but make up nearly 13 percent of all Indiana traffic deaths. Motorcycle crashes – and resulting injuries and deaths – have all declined over the past five years. Motorcycle deaths have fluctuated from a low of 100 in 2016, a high of 147 in 2017 to 112 in 2018.
In 2018, 55 percent of motorcycle crashes involved another vehicle while 45 percent were single-motorcycle crashes. Motorcycle operators age 21-44 were more likely to be involved in multiple-vehicle crashes while younger and older bikers were more likely to be involved in single-motorcycle crashes.