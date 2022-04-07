Vice President of Heartland Artist Gallery and Art Instructor for New Life Creations Jon Miller is hosting a fund raiser at Tillie Cottage to raise money for the state recognized life-enriching art program facilitated at the Marshall County Correctional Facility.
The event will be held Saturday, April 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A $20 donation at the door will go to support supplies and treats for the artists. “Art is a very important part of my life. I believe art is freedom. I believe art can change lives. My goal is to help the members of NLC realize the power of art and how it can truly change their lives.”
New Life Creations volunteer James Dee Holderread said, “I find being true to myself is a calling from God to help others by making each day your masterpiece; make friendship a fine art. Art washes from the soul the dust of everyday life by giving them a hope!”
Harpist Cynthia Boener, who played music for the artists in March, will be performing at the fundraiser. “I was both excited and a little nervous to be playing harp during the New Life Creations art class at the jail. But I was so blessed and touched by the group's reaction to the harp music. It was a beautiful experience and I hope to be able to go back again. This program is phenomenal.”
Paintings done by New Life Creations artists will be available for a free will donation.
Paintings that have been donated by Heartland Artists will also be for sale.
Light refreshments will be served.
RSVP to Miller by email jonmillerart@yahoo.com or text 574-341-4044. All proceeds will support the New Life Creations Art Program.