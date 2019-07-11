The Starke County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the hiring of their new Executive Director, Brenda Palmer. Brenda comes to the Chamber with a variety in her background, but uniquely qualified. The hunt has been on for the past couple months with multiple rounds of interviews. “We were fortunate in that we had great interest in the position and a number of candidates that were on the brink, but the committee felt Brenda checked all of our boxes. We are all quite excited to have Brenda hit the ground running and extend the quality of our previous Directors,” according to Chamber President Jerry Gurrado.
Brenda will have duties in the Chamber office, working with Tourism, and bouncing around throughout the county to serve current membership and expand future members. Brenda will be at the Chamber Wheel at the 4H Fair if you would like to stop by and meet her.