KNOX - Knox Community Schools announced today that Greg Estok has been named as the new Athletic Director at Knox High School. Estok has served previously as Athletic Director at Oregon-Davis Schools as well as currently at North Judson-San Pierre Schools. He will be replacing Phil Owens who recently retired as Athletic Director.
"We are excited about having Mr. Estok join us at Knox. Greg knows our athletic facilities very well as a past graduate of Knox High School. We are looking forward to his leadership with our athletic programs and facilities. I know that Greg can't wait to get started," said Dr. William Reichhart, Superintendent at KCSC.
Greg Estok's wife teaches at Knox Middle School and his family resides in Knox.
His first day at KHS will be on Monday, July 8.