Five white crosses embellish a utility pole on State Road 17 where five brave men lost their lives on their way to respond to a call reporting a house fire on Lake Latonka on Saturday, July 31, 1982, 40 years ago this weekend. The accident occurred close to 12 p.m. (noon). It was the first time that a fireman had been killed in the line of duty since the Plymouth Fire Department (PFD) was formed. They were all volunteers except for the driver who was full time. 

Tags

Recommended for you