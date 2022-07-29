Five white crosses embellish a utility pole on State Road 17 where five brave men lost their lives on their way to respond to a call reporting a house fire on Lake Latonka on Saturday, July 31, 1982, 40 years ago this weekend. The accident occurred close to 12 p.m. (noon). It was the first time that a fireman had been killed in the line of duty since the Plymouth Fire Department (PFD) was formed. They were all volunteers except for the driver who was full time.
hot
Never Forget: Five honored for their ultimate sacrifice 40 years later
- Jamie Fleury
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Union-North School Corporation celebrates receiving INDOE 3E Grant: Funds go to project-based learning education
- Never Forget: Five honored for their ultimate sacrifice 40 years later
- Teall golf outing set for Labor Day weekend
- Serenity Place arranges a swimming pass with Plymouth Parks
- Plymouth 8U captures title
- Plymouth 12U state champions
- Parallel taxiway project moves forward with promise of funding
- Jorg Richter visits Marshall County on “Care-for Rare America” Tour
Most Popular
Articles
- Two separate Tuesday night vehicle fatalities under investigation
- Plymouth 12U state champions
- Woodward to take reins of Plymouth girls golf team
- Skirvin returns to join the family business
- Jorg Richter visits Marshall County on “Care-for Rare America” Tour
- Four Plymouth teams head to finals
- Marshall County Park Board discuss trustee cabin; project faces delays due to supply train and inflation issues
- Serenity Place arranges a swimming pass with Plymouth Parks
- Never Forget: Five honored for their ultimate sacrifice 40 years later
- Plymouth Airport air sock facing retirement
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.