MARSHALL COUNTY — Volunteers are needed to assist with the food pantry and the clothing closet at the Marshall County Neighborhood Center (MCNC).
Director Chris Garner emphasized a need for volunteers on Wednesday evening. The food pantry is open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Volunteers arrive at 4:30 p.m. to prepare and leave at 7 p.m.
Garner said that Wednesday poses a challenge with mid-week worship services.
She understands that not everyone has that availability, but hoped that she could build her volunteer base during that critical time.
The food pantry is open Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The clothing closet is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations are welcome at any time.
Staff and volunteers are gearing up for September which is National Hunger Awareness Month.
More information about those activities will be featured as information becomes available.
Barb Klapp, a volunteer from the Plymouth Church of the Brethren, made bread pudding for the clients who visited the Marshall County Neighborhood Center Tuesday.
Klapp said, “I like to make something from scratch using things that are common to have in the kitchen. This recipe uses stale donuts. What a great way to revive something.”
Copies of the recipe are available free at the center while supplies last. Klapp intends to make homemade macaroni and cheese the next time she volunteers.
A recipe that mixes simple ingredients along with uncooked noodles and bakes into a golden cheesy dinner.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the center should call 936-3388 to arrange a time to complete an application.
The center is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon).