PLYMOUTH – Jen Leary was busy during Monday’s humid afternoon walking along Cook Lake Trail scouring the road for nails – to prevent punctured tires – that were shot from a home that exploded Sunday evening.
“It was quite a shudder – quite a shudder,” Leary said of the explosion. “We thought a tree hit the house. When we didn’t see a tree, we thought a car hit it.”
Leary lives in the 15900 block of Cook Lake Trail, two houses down from the former home at 16018 Cook Lake Trail, which exploded Sunday night.
Plymouth Fire Chief Rod Miller said Monday that firefighters were called to 16018 Cook Lake Trail shortly before 9 p.m.
The home was unoccupied when the home exploded. There were no injuries.
Miller previously said the home was purchased in the last two months and was being remodeled. The home did have utilities connected, however.
The fire chief said neighbors reported a loud cracking sound shortly before the home exploded, leading officials to suspect lightning caused the explosion.
“There was a pretty good storm coming through (at the time),” Miller said.
The two-bedroom cottage is considered a total loss, according to the fire chief.
On Monday afternoon, debris remained scattered throughout the yard at Cruz Fishburn’s home at 15994 Cook Lake Trail – the home directly east of the destroyed cottage. The force of the explosion drove a bolt or similar object into the west side of the home.
“It sounded like a missile hit,” Fishburn said.
He said he was relaxing with his family inside the residence when his neighbor’s home exploded.
“It sounded like dynamite went off.”
“It was very fortunate they didn’t have more damage,” Miller previously said of Fishburn’s residence. “There was debris all the way in (Cook Lake).”
The fire chief said firefighters were at the scene until about 2 a.m. Monday.