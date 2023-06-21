On the morning of June 20, 2023, Plymouth Police Officers were informed of a theft that had occurred in the 300 block of Garro Street. The victim in the case was able to provide video footage of the male suspect as he stole an item from outside her home. Officers began to look for the suspect and found him at the Red D Mart gas station. Upon initial contact, officers identified the suspect as Thomas Neff, 40 years old of Plymouth. Neff was found to be in possession various stolen items, drug paraphernalia, and legend drugs. Neff was also later identified as the suspect that vandalized multiple flower pots in the downtown business area of Michigan Street.  

Tags

Recommended for you