breaking editor's pick featured popular top story urgent
National ammunition scarcity forces postponement of Sheriff's Shotgun Shoot
VELPEN, IND. (April 15, 2021) – A national ammunition shortage is to blame for a four-month postponement of the 4th Annual Sheriffs’ Shotgun Shoot for Firearms Safety to be hosted at the nearby Cool Springs Education Center.
Thursday, Sept. 23, is the new date set by sheriffs, deputies and volunteer organizers of the popular fundraiser. Proceeds from the event are going to fund videos, posters, stickers and printed materials for K-8 student visitors to the not-for-profit Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch. ISYR is a 62-acre training retreat for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime.
“We’re reaching out to sheriffs, sponsors and team captains, so they can re-open the original May date and mark their calendars to join us this fall,” said Scott Minier, Youth Ranch executive director. “We’re working closely with Remington Ammunition, who sporting clay enthusiasts trust for innovation, quality and reliability. Remington assures us, if we move our event to fall this year, they are nearly certain they can provide the 12,000 12- and 20-gauge shells our one-day event is uses each year.”
Minier said the delay is unavoidable, but may have some advantages. “We’re asking all of our sponsors, co-sponsors and teams stick with us in their support of family firearms safety. Also, we’re committing to use the extra time to recruit more teams and more sponsors in hopes of funding even more robust youth-focused programming.”
For more information on the event or Youth Ranch, call 317-460-4242, email
ScottMinier@yahoo.com or write to ISYR, 5325 N. State Road 59, Brazil, IN 47834.
Dana Draper
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Biden Administration Resumes White House Council on Native American Affairs
- National ammunition scarcity forces postponement of Sheriff's Shotgun Shoot
- IDH announces 1,408 additional COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
- Bremen breaks seven-year string
- AP source: Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison
- US 30 to have lane restrictions for construction
- Plymouth pitching pushes Pilgrims past Rochester
- Four new ISP toll road post troopers receive patrol cars
Most Popular
Articles
- Local family reflects on Battle Bots experience and shares details about current competitions
- Goodwill is coming to Plymouth
- Pilgrim bats erupt in home opener win
- Senator Todd Young visiting Marshall County for Lincoln Day Dinner
- Gov. Holcomb announces Robertson will step down from Department of Insurance
- MCCF awards $149,214 in grants
- Gary Vaccination Clinic hosts walk-In days
- Pilgrims just short in a shortened doubleheader with Marian
- Culver takes rivalry win over Lady Pilgrims
- Driver Escapes Violent Crash on US30 With Non-Life-Threatening Injuries
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.