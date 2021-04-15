VELPEN, IND. (April 15, 2021) – A national ammunition shortage is to blame for a four-month postponement of the 4th Annual Sheriffs’ Shotgun Shoot for Firearms Safety to be hosted at the nearby Cool Springs Education Center.
 
Thursday, Sept. 23, is the new date set by sheriffs, deputies and volunteer organizers of the popular fundraiser. Proceeds from the event are going to fund videos, posters, stickers and printed materials for K-8 student visitors to the not-for-profit Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch. ISYR is a 62-acre training retreat for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime.
 
“We’re reaching out to sheriffs, sponsors and team captains, so they can re-open the original May date and mark their calendars to join us this fall,” said Scott Minier, Youth Ranch executive director. “We’re working closely with Remington Ammunition, who sporting clay enthusiasts trust for innovation, quality and reliability. Remington assures us, if we move our event to fall this year, they are nearly certain they can provide the 12,000 12- and 20-gauge shells our one-day event is uses each year.”
 
Minier said the delay is unavoidable, but may have some advantages. “We’re asking all of our sponsors, co-sponsors and teams stick with us in their support of family firearms safety. Also, we’re committing to use the extra time to recruit more teams and more sponsors in hopes of funding even more robust youth-focused programming.”
 
For more information on the event or Youth Ranch, call 317-460-4242, email
ScottMinier@yahoo.com or write to ISYR, 5325 N. State Road 59, Brazil, IN 47834.

