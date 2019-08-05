NAPPANEE -- Nappanee residents joined with Mayor Phil Jenkins, Saturday morning, July 27, at C&C Breakfast Company.
Mayor Jenkins hosts these events periodically as he works toward keeping a close relationship with community members, and listens to their comments of support and concerns.
Among topics of discussion at the July gathering were talks about the scheduled October completion of the new Boys and Girls Club building at its new location on the east side of Nappanee Elementary School.
Other topics included Miriam Street getting paved -- continued work on downtown parking -- the Nappanee Art Council -- and discussions on the downtown area, parking lots, city streets and City of Nappanee budget.
No new information was given but residents were allowed opportunity to provide their insight and opinions on the ongoing plans and work in each area.
