PLYMOUTH — A Nappanee man will spend about four years in prison after he pleaded guilty earlier this month to dealing methamphetamine in January.
Bremen police arrested Timothy R. Maxwell, 47, and Heather M. Barts, 35, of Plymouth, on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine following a routine traffic stop in late January.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Maxwell and Barts each with dealing meth, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Maxwell was also charged with a pair of traffic infractions.
As part of an agreement with the prosecutor’s office, Maxwell, whose address is now listed as a South Bend residence, pleaded guilty Aug. 14 to dealing meth.
Another charge of dealing meth, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and various traffic infractions, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced Maxwell to five years in prison, but ordered one year suspended.
According to court documents:
An off-duty police officer contacted Bremen police now-Asst. Chief Trent Stouder to report a driver making several traffic violations in the area of North Maryland and West Plymouth streets.
Stouder pulled over the vehicle over along U.S. 6 near Pla-Mor Campground, 2162 U.S. 6.
Maxwell was the car’s driver while Barts, Maxwell’s girlfriend, was the front-seat passenger.
Stouder knew that Barts had an outstanding warrant for her arrest in Marshall County and she was taken into custody.
During a search of Maxwell, officers found an undisclosed amount of marijuana and a smoking pipe on him.
Officers found “numerous” items of contraband during a search of the vehicle, according to court documents. They discovered an undisclosed amount of meth and a pipe in Maxwell’s jacket as well as more meth, marijuana, another pipe, and small, clear baggies in the car’s glovebox. A scale was found in the center console.
Barts’s case not yet been resolved. She was scheduled for status conference on Thursday.