Elkhart County — On Aug. 10, detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) arrested an Elkhart County man on alleged charges of possession of child pornography.

The nearly year-long investigation by the Indiana State Police ICACTF began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip ultimately led to a search warrant being served on a residence in the 100 block of South Williams Street in Nappanee, IN by the Indiana State Police with assistance by the Nappanee Police Department.

As a result of the investigation, Esteban Perez, 20, was arrested and transported to the Elkhart County Jail on the following preliminary charges:

Counts 1-5:  Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony

Counts 6-10: Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/homeand find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.

The Indiana ICACTF was assisted by the Nappanee Police Department, S/Trooper William Ennis, and Trooper Aaron Price.

*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tags

Recommended for you