Elkhart County — On Aug. 10, detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) arrested an Elkhart County man on alleged charges of possession of child pornography.
The nearly year-long investigation by the Indiana State Police ICACTF began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip ultimately led to a search warrant being served on a residence in the 100 block of South Williams Street in Nappanee, IN by the Indiana State Police with assistance by the Nappanee Police Department.
As a result of the investigation, Esteban Perez, 20, was arrested and transported to the Elkhart County Jail on the following preliminary charges:
Counts 1-5: Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony
Counts 6-10: Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony
Anyone having any information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/homeand find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.
The Indiana ICACTF was assisted by the Nappanee Police Department, S/Trooper William Ennis, and Trooper Aaron Price.
*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.