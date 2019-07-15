NAPPANEE -- With a full day of events, Nappanee honored the Fourth of July by inviting the community for a parade, fireworks and more.
The LIttle Miss/Mr. Firecracker pageant had young children dressing up in their finest red white and blue, and a panel of judges chose the most patriotic to win some honors.
A lineup of food trucks and other treats were out all day, and live music by Echos 4 and SmartyPants took the stage later in the evening.
An obstacle course allowed children to compete by competing in firefighter-themed challenges, including putting out a “fire” with the fire engine hose, and rescuing a teddy bear by carrying him down a final stretch toward the finish line.
And for others looking to spend time in the pool, a floating obstacle course was up all day, and kids were lining up to take their turns under the hot sun.
See more photos from Nappanee’s Independence Day Parade in this week’s edition of Heartland News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.